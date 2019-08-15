× ‘What a long, strange trip it’s been’: Cary Street Cafe is for sale after 24 years

RICHMOND, Va. — After 24-years in Richmond the beloved, restaurant, bar, and music venue Cary Street Cafe is for sale.

The eatery situated at 2631 W Cary St. was fondly referred to as ‘Richmond’s premiere hippy bar’ and known for its daily live music performances, Grateful Dead-themed decor, and cozy outdoor seating area overflowing with patrons on Thursday through Saturday nights.

Since 1994, generations of Richmonders walked through the cafe’s doors to dance to jam bands, reggae, jazz, bluegrass and all varieties of rock and roll while kicking back with a beer from the bar’s rotating variety of brews on tap.

The restaurant was also known for their holiday tradition of distributing meals and brand new coats and boots to Richmond’s homeless communities early on Christmas morning.

Owner Robyn McManis announced the sale in a Facebook post on Monday.

The cafe has yet to be sold and will remain open throughout the sale period, according to McManis.

