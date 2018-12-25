× Cary Street Cafe has a Christmas tradition to help the homeless in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s become a Christmas tradition for Robyn Chandler and her friends at Cary Street Cafe.

Early Christmas morning about 50 volunteers meet at the restaurant to pack meals and sort brand new coats and boots for Richmond’s homeless community.

“We go under bridges and to camps,” Chandler said. “We try to hit the people who are needy, but don’t really seek out things.”

Chandler said they started the Cary Street Cafe Homeless Run about a decade ago by making sandwiches for the homeless.

When they made that first food delivery, they quickly realized the homeless needed more than just food.

That’s why they added brand new boots and coats to their deliveries.

Some of the people they encounter are skeptical at first, but ultimately grateful for the help.

“There’s no catch,” she said. “It’s Merry Christmas and we love you. We care about you.”