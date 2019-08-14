× Richmond City Council votes not to add ‘Navy Hill Fund’ referendum on November ballot

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond City Council on Wednesday voted not to add a referendum on the Navy Hill Project fund on the ballot in November.

The referendum would have given voters the chance to tell lawmakers how they feel about the project, which Mayor Stoney says will bring a new coliseum, affordable housing and thousands of jobs to the city.

Specifically, residents would have been able to share if they agreed with the city setting aside taxpayer money for the project.

Three council members, Kim Gray, Reva Trammell, and Kristen Larson voted yes. Five other members voted no, and Parker Agelasto abstained.

Some city leaders say the project will be carried out without raising taxes or take away existing money from city schools, but others are concerned about how the project will be funded.

In a meeting Tuesday, the council voted against moving the resolution to the floor for discussion but decided to hold a public hearing.