× Richmond Mayor releases Navy Hill redevelopment documents

RICHMOND, Va. — Nine months after he announced his plan to build a new arena in downtown Richmond and redevelop the existing neighborhood around the current Richmond Coliseum, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney formally introduced to Richmond City Council the ordinances that would help that redevelopment possible. You can read the ordinances here.

The ordinances include:

City special revenue fund

Ordinance creating City special revenue fund

Ordinance to convey certain currently City-owned real estate to the EDA

Ordinance to convey certain currently City-owned real estate to the NH District Corporation

Ordinance reconfiguring portions of public right-of-way

Ordinance authorizing certain encroachments in the public right-of-way

Ordinance to modify the zoning regulations applicable in the CM Coliseum Mall District

Ordinance to rezone certain properties from the B-4 Central Business District to the CM Coliseum Mall District

Ordinance to designate certain streets as either priority streets or street-oriented commercial streets on the official zoning map.

Resolution establishing the key funding priorities for the project’s revenue surplus.

Ordinance authorizing the execution of the Development Agreement

Development Agreement

Mayor Stoney previously stated the $1.5 billion, five-year project would bring more than 20,000 jobs — including construction jobs — to the city.

Under the mayor’s Navy Hill Project proposal, a new hotel, a GRTC bus transit center, affordable apartments, and a new arena would be built along a 10-block area between 5th to 10th streets, and Marshall to Leigh streets.

“It’s time to give our city and its residents a venue they deserve and the economic opportunities that come with it,” Stoney said.

Over the past 17 months, the city administration has worked with The NH District Corporation and developer Capital City Partners to negotiate the plans. Stoney promised taxes would not be raised to fund the project. He said construction costs would be paid by private investors.

“It is always been my commitment to the city that the taxpayers of Richmond will not be on the hook under any circumstances,” Stoney explained.

In order to pay for the project, Stoney said tax revenues generated from the project will be used to pay for the new arena and bond investors will bear the financial risk.

Days before the documents were released, Richmond City Councilman Michael Jones said he was eager to read the yet-to-be submitted details.

“Now is our time as a council to really sit down and go through this with a fine-tooth comb,” Jones stated.

Paul Goldman, a community activist and former adviser to former Richmond Mayor Doug Wilder, was skeptical of Mayor Stoney’s promises.

“This is a continuation of him taking more of your money and spending it on projects that the public doesn’t want,” Goldman said. “I had to sue to get see the basic documents.”

In May, a Richmond judge ordered the city to hand Goldman a portion of the arena proposal after he sued Stoney’s administration.

Richmond City Council will vote on the proposal after a public hearing is scheduled.