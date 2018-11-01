Mayor calls plan to build new Richmond arena, revamp Navy Hill a ‘game changer’

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced he is working on a plan to redevelop the Navy Hill neighborhood north of Broad Street in downtown Richmond.

His redevelopment plan would create 21,000 jobs and result in a new arena for Richmond (the largest in Virginia).

In addition to the jobs and new arena, the mayor’s plan also includes affordable 680 housing units, a new downtown transfer center for GRTC buses, a new ‘upscale’ 500-room hotel near the convention center, and the restoration of the Blues Armory.

The plan, he said, would be the “Largest Economic Empowerment Project” in the history of Richmond.

“Richmond is one very large step closer to not only transforming its downtown, but the future of neighborhoods, schools, and services throughout the city,” Mayor Stoney said at a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Mayor @LevarStoney has a 3 p.m. press conference to make a "Major Economic Development Announcement." Here's what @JenkinsCBS6 just sent back to the newsroom. We'll stream the press conference at the top of the hour. #RVA pic.twitter.com/vxt3bklsa9 — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) November 1, 2018

“The project will include more than $300 million in contracts for minority businesses,” Mayor Stoney said. “This will ensure our talented minority contractors are in the game and not on the sidelines.”

The mayor said he planned to submit ordinances to Richmond City Council once his administration is able to resolve “several outstanding details.”

