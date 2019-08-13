Nikki-Dee updates timing and main threats for today’s storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Tuesday will be very hot and humid, with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values in the low 100s.

Scattered storms will be likely by late afternoon and evening, and a few storms will be severe.

The main threat(s): straight line damaging winds, large hail, localized heavy downpours, and isolated tornadoes. Scattered storms will be possible again on Wednesday, with a few storms lingering into Thursday, however, the severe threat will be lower.

The period of Friday through next Monday will be seasonally hot and humid, with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms each day. There are currently no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

