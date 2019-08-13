RPS athletics and activities canceled Tuesday afternoon due to anticipated severe weather

RICHMOND, Va. — All Richmond Public Schools athletics and activities after 3 p.m. Tuesday are being canceled due to anticipated severe weather in the Richmond area.

This includes all practices, camps, games, and other associated activities. The rezoning District Community Conversation and the Stop Gun Violence Town Hall are still occurring as planned.

Tuesday will be very hot and humid, with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values in the low 100s.

Scattered storms will be likely between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and a few storms will be severe.

The main threats will be straight-line damaging winds, large hail, localized heavy downpours, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.