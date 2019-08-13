Public hearing on Navy Hill Project scheduled for Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND., Va. -- A public hearing will take place Wednesday night to decide if a referendum about the Navy Hill project will make it on to the November ballot.

The resolution would give voters the chance to tell lawmakers how they feel about the project, which Mayor Stoney says will bring a new coliseum, affordable housing and thousands of jobs to the city.

Some city leaders say the project will be carried out without raising taxes or take away existing money from city schools, but others are concerned about how the project will be funded.

In a meeting Tuesday, the council voted against moving the resolution to the floor for discussion but decided to hold a public hearing.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in City Hall, located at 900 E. Broad St.