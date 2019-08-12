Overall crime down in Richmond in 2019, but shootings see dramatic increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Violent crime in Richmond is down 6 percent from this time last year, but the numbers are a bit deceiving.

Despite that overall crime rates are lower, there have been dramatic increases in shootings and murders.

As of August 12, there have been 37 homicides in Richmond. At the same time last year, the city saw 32.

Total shootings sit at 191, an increase of 41 shootings from the 150 seen between January and August of 2018.

Experts say the increase is staggering, and one neighborhood especially hard-hit is Mosby Court.

Murders, shootings, and even a car crashes due to shots being fired, have plagued the East End of Richmond, particularly Redd Street in Mosby Court over the past weeks. The bloodshed has been making headlines for two weekends in a row, and it has been getting the attention of Mayor Levar Stoney.

"We are seeing certain neighborhoods who always see this type of violence, and seeing it even more in 2019,” Stoney said Monday. “It's my hope that as the summer fades away that we can get back to some stability in our neighborhoods."

"Some of our neighborhoods have been inundated with illegal weapons,” said Stoney. “This is something not just in Richmond but Washington, DC is seeing an uptick. These people getting into the wrong hands, doing the wrong thing, is what is most concerning."

The violence is not gender-specific; men and women are both victims of the violence, tearing families apart one shooting at a time.

Just this past weekend, eight people were shot in about a 12-hour span.