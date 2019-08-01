Police investigating serious car crash, reported gunfire in Richmond

Posted 10:52 pm, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 10:57PM, August 1, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Crime Insider sources say at least two men were seen running from the scene of a car crash and reported gunfire in Richmond Thursday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 1900 block of Redd Street for a vehicle crash and reported gunfire.

Once on scene police found a vehicle had crashed into a parked vehicle and the driver had fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.