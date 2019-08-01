× Police investigating serious car crash, reported gunfire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Crime Insider sources say at least two men were seen running from the scene of a car crash and reported gunfire in Richmond Thursday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 1900 block of Redd Street for a vehicle crash and reported gunfire.

Once on scene police found a vehicle had crashed into a parked vehicle and the driver had fled.

