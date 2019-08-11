Man attacked in Chesterfield law office was not targeted because he was an attorney, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police said they do not believe the Chesterfield man attacked in his law office Wednesday afternoon was targeted because he was a lawyer.

Lt. Brad Conner with Chesterfield Police said the investigation into the aggravated assault continues after officers were dispatched to an office building in the 10100 block of Krause Road for a report of a man "found on the floor with significant injuries to his face" around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the attorney was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Conner said Saturday morning that the victim's status was upgraded to critical but stable.

"At this point in the investigation, it does not appear that the victim was targeted due to his employment status as a lawyer," Conner said.

A woman using a Groupon to get her eyelashes done in the salon across the hall from the lawyer's office made the gruesome discovery, according to Crime Insider sources.

Maritza Wells, who works across the street from the attorney's office, said the victim was "nice" and "talkative."

"Obviously it hits close to home when a lawyer is attacked like this," Wells said. "But the fact is there's violence all over the place, so it should hit close to home no matter who is getting attacked."

Police still do not have a description of the suspect, so anyone with information that could help in the investigation is urged to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the p3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.