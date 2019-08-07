Crime Insider: Injured man found in office hallway fighting for his life after suspected assault

Posted 7:29 pm, August 7, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. — Crime Insider sources say that a man discovered with serious head trauma inside the hallway of a Chesterfield office building is in critical condition.

A woman was in an office building on the 1000 block of Krause Rd. attending an “eyelash appointment” when she discovered a man lying face-down in the hallway with serious head trauma.

Police arrived at the scene around 6 p.m. and confirmed that the victim had life-threatening injuries.

Police now believe that the man was assaulted. They are still on scene investigating.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

