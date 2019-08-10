Violent Saturday morning in Richmond: 7 people shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A violent Saturday morning in Richmond left at least seven people injured in at least four separate shootings. These shootings were in addition to a fatal shooting Friday night on Redd Street.

1:43 a.m. -- 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike

"Once on scene police were able to determine two adult males and two adult females self transported to a local hospital suffering from apparent non-life threatening gunshot wounds," Richmond Police Watch Commander Captain Michael Snawder said.

2:34 a.m. -- 00 block of S. 20th Street

"Once on scene police were able to determine an adult male self transported to a local hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was treated for his non-life threatening injury," Snawder said.

4:10 a.m. -- N. 3rd and Custer Street

"Once on scene they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for his life-threatening injury," Snawder said.

5 a.m. -- location unknown

"Richmond Police were notified by a local hospital that a victim of a shooting had arrived for treatment," Richmond Police Lieutenant John Beazley said. "The adult male victim was suffering from a non-life threatening bullet wound. At this time the location of the offense has not been determined."

Police have not yet released any additional information about any of the shootings. Police asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.