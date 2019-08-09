× Man killed in fatal Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Richmond Friday evening.

Around 7:45 p.m., police arrived at the 1900 block of Redd Street where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred during the daylight and detectives believe several people were out in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Det. J. Fultz at 804-646-3929 or Crime Stoppers