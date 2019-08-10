Man killed in Richmond shooting ID’d; police urge witnesses to ‘come forward’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a shooting Friday evening in Richmond's East End.

Richmond Police said officers were called for a person shot in the 1900 block of Redd Street just after 7:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Cortez L. Wright, of the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound, Chelsea Rarrick with Richmond Police said.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Rarrick said the Medical Examiner will determine Wright's exact cause and manner of death.

Police urged anyone with information to come forward.

“This homicide occurred during the daylight and we believe several people were out in the area at that time,” said Major Crimes Captain James Laino “We are asking anyone with information to please come forward.”

Wright's homicide preceded a violent morning in which at least seven people were wounded in at least four separate shootings in Richmond.

Richmond City Council member Michael Jones (9th District) called for “common sense” gun laws in the wake of the violence.

“We need to make sure that… individuals who own guns, are being responsible in their gun ownership. Over 100 guns have been stolen this year,” Jones said. “And I want to make sure that citizens in Richmond, man even though the temperatures are elevated, bring your temperature, bring your attitude down and let’s solve some stuff and walk away from some stuff.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at 804-646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.