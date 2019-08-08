Chesterfield Police guard attorney’s office, judges home after Wednesday attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Chesterfield attorney was attacked in his office Wednesday afternoon and remains in critical condition, Crime Insider sources confirm.

His office, as well as a judge's home and another attorney's home, will continue to be guarded by Chesterfield Police following the attack.

Court documents show the attorney, now fighting for his life, had been part of a civil hearing hours earlier.

"He was nice, talkative. He wasn't mean or hateful or anything,” said Maritza Wells, who works across the street from the attorney's office.

Thursday afternoon, police continued to search for a suspect. Because the search involves the attorney's office on Krause Road, the warrant had to be signed off by a judge, not a magistrate.

"The reason the statute is there and that law offices are treated differently from other places searched, is because law offices almost always have evidence of criminal activity,” CBS-6 legal expert Todd Stone said. “Because people come in and confess their crimes to lawyers, and attorney/client privilege is what makes our system run smoothly."

A woman using a Groupon to get her eyelashes done made the gruesome discovery Wednesday. The salon she was visiting is across the hall from the lawyer's office.

"Obviously it hits close to home when a lawyer is attacked like this, but the fact is there's violence all over the place, so it should hit close to home no matter who is getting attacked," Wells said.

Crime Insider sources say police cruisers will be at the law office at least through Friday morning.

There is no confirmation at this time as to whether or not the attack had anything to do with his job as an attorney, but that question is part of the investigation.