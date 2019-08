Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Richmond are searching for the man who shot into a car with women and children inside.

Carvelle Cotman is wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle, along with other weapons and felony charges.

Police say on August 1, Cotman shot into a car on Accommodation Street.

Investigators say two women and three children were inside and drove off before crashing on Redd Street.

No one was injured in the shooting.