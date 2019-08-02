Woman shot by man riding a BMX-style bicycle in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman is fighting for her life after being shot by a man riding a BMX-style bicycle in Richmond’s East End Thursday evening.

Police say an adult female was shot while standing with friends in the 1400 block of N. 22nd Street at approximately 7:59 p.m.

Police say an unknown black male riding a BMX-style bicycle approached the group and shot into the crowd. The woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A weapon and cartridge casings were recovered from the scene, according to police.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male with short-cut hair, wearing a black shirt, stonewashed jeans, and carrying a backpack.

Police say no motive has yet been established in the shooting. ‘

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.