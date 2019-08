× Woman fighting for life after shooting in Richmond’s East End

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman is fighting for her life after a shooting in Richmond’s East End Thursday evening.

Around 8 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 1500 block of N. 22nd Street for a person shot.

On scene they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.