Richmond church calls for volunteers: ‘Let’s unite together to serve this city’s future’

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond church is calling on volunteers to unite and come together to serve the city’s children and Richmond Public Schools.

United Church, led by Pastor Adam Martino, is hosting their third annual Forest Hill Serve Day on Saturday, August 17, which will focus on projects to improve city schools.

“We are a church for the whole city of Richmond, but our missional strategic focus is the Forest Hill Corridor,” said Martino.

Martino says the church’s biggest outreach of the year was inspired to be hands-on in the community. This year’s effort will impact nearly 1700 Richmond students.

Participants will complete beautification projects at three Richmond schools, Elizabeth D. Redd Elementary School, Lucille M. Brown Middle School, Miles Jones Elementary School, and cleanup along Jahnke Road. Some of those projects will include painting, yard work, grounds maintenance, and carpentry work.

Participants will get to choose what project they are contributing to.

This year the event is a part of the RPS Shines initiative which aims to ensure that all RPS students feel valued, loved and cared for by creating safe and clean environments.

“Let’s unite together to serve this city’s future – the kids. Let’s make them proud to have clean safe environments where learning and potential can flourish,” said Martino.

Martino says Serve Day has gotten bigger each year, attracting nearly double the number of volunteers from the first year to the second. He says he expects an even bigger turnout in year three.

“We want to empower and encourage the community to be more involved in our local schools,” said Martino. “Let’s also put some sweat equity into making our city and community a great place to live.”

United Church is partnering with RPS, Hands-on Greater Richmond, RVA Clean Sweep and local businesses like The Treat Shop and Chick-Fil-A Stratford Hills for the projects along the Forest Hill Corridor. The church is also partnering with 4th District Councilwoman Kristen Larsen and 4th District School Board member Jonathan Young, who will participate in Serve Day.

If you would like to volunteer for Forest Hill Serve Day, click here to register.

