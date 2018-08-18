What hundreds of volunteers did at 3 Richmond schools will make your day

RICHMOND, Va. — A church group joined forces with city leaders and community volunteers to serve Richmond Public Schools on Saturday.

United Church’s second Forest Hill Serve Day focused on projects to improve city schools throughout the Forest Hill Corridor.

“The vision and mission at United Church is simple – we are a church for the entire City of Richmond, but our strategic focus is the Forest Hill Corridor and the biggest focus there is the city schools along and surrounding Forest Hill,” United Church Pastor Adam Martino said before the event. “We believe if we can help the kids, we can impact a community.”

Hundreds of volunteers completed projects at Lucille Brown Middle, Elizabeth Redd Elementary and Westover Hills Elementary schools from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition, RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras as well as 4th District Councilwoman Kristen Larsen and 4th District School Board member Jonathan Young took part.

Volunteers did everything from completing yard work and grounds maintenance to painting projects and carpentry work inside the facilities.

Additionally, volunteers picked up trash along Jahnke Road between Lucille Brown Middle and Westover Hills Elementary.

The annual event kicked off RPS beautification week, which continues through Saturday, August 25.