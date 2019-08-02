Police identify 33-year-old man shot to death on Richmond sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have identified the man found shot to death on a Richmond sidewalk Friday morning.

Officers heard gunfire in the 1100 block of N 25 Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found 33-year-old Dominic Christian, lying in the roadway.

Christian, who suffered a gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a second victim, an adult male, showed up at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say they have received “good information and are making rapid progress in their investigation.”

A separate shooting Friday morning in the 1400 block of Rogers Street left an adult male with life-threatening injuries. Police believe robbery may have been the motive in the incident.

No suspect information has been released at this time but police say a silver van was seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting.

“At this point, none of the shootings appear to be related due to the variety of weapons used,” said a Richmond Police spokesperson.

The Friday morning shootings increase the count to 9 shot, 3 dead in a span of 24 hours.

Anyone with information to share is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.