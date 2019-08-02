× 2 Richmond shootings leave 1 dead, 1 injured

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police are investigating two early morning shootings that left one man dead and another fighting for his life Friday.

Officers first responded to the 1400 block of Rogers St around 12:40 a.m.

They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries.

Less than 20 minutes later, officers heard gunfire in the 1100 block of N 25 st. When they arrived on scene, they found a man dead.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.