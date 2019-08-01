Police identify 2 men killed in one of four early morning shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have identified two men who were shot to death early Thursday morning on Richmond’s Northside.

Officers responded to reports of random gunfire at Bloom Apartments located in the 3000 block of Chamberlayne Ave around 2:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult males in a rear parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have been identified as 39-year-old Jammie Lee Walker and 34-year-old Olajuwon Akeem Elleby, both of Richmond.

It’s a hard feeling to see them two guys go like that. They real good guys in the City of Richmond. They real nice guys. Both of them had jobs and everything. They won’t no bad kids. Just something, something, somebody just wanted to take their lives away from here," said Rayburn Jackson, neighbor.

Richmond Police say there are in the early stages of their investigation and have not released any information on a suspect at this time.

The murders were a part of a violent night in Richmond which included four unrelated shootings, according to police.

An adult teenaged male suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 2300 block of Bethel Street at approximately 1:12 a.m. The injury is considered non-life threatening and police recovered the weapon ivolvd in the shooting.

An adult male was shot inside of a moving vehicle in the 1200 block of St. Paul Street at approximately 1:13 a.m. The shooting caused the driver to crash into the end of a guardrail. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An adult male victim was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery in the 500 block of Hunt Avenue at approximately 4:13 a.m. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the killings is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Mark Godwin at 804-317-6922 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.