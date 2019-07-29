Police identify 30-year-old man fatally struck by train in Ettrick

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified the man who was struck by a train while laying on the train tracks in Ettrick.

Chesterfield Police said the incident happened Friday, July 26, at approximately 10:06 p.m. on the tracks near the 3500 block of South Street in Ettrick.

Police said Ronnie R. Coleman, 30, of the 20100 block of Loyal Avenue, was laying on the train tracks when he was struck by a northbound CSX train.

Police say they continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.