Man lying on train tracks killed in Ettrick

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities said a man was fatally struck by a train in Ettrick Friday night.

Chesterfield Police said the incident happened just after 10:05 p.m. on the tracks near the 3500 block of South Street in Ettrick.

“A man was laying on the train tracks when he was struck by a northbound CSX train,” Lt. Justin Aronson with Chesterfield Police said.

Officials are withholding the identification of the victim pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

