Police identify 2-year-old girl who drowned in Chesterfield swimming pool

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police have released the identity of a toddler who drowned in a Chesterfield County swimming pool earlier this month.

Officers responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Lilking Court for a possible drowning at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Monday, July 8.

When officers arrived at the scene, 2-year-old Jayleigh Ackerman was being given CPR after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool. Police say residents of the home removed Jayleigh from the pool and performed CPR on her until they arrived.

Rescue personnel arrived and transported Jayleigh to an area hospital, where she died on Wednesday, July 10.

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.