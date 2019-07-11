× 2-year-old girl drowns in Chesterfield swimming pool

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl drowned in a Chesterfield County swimming pool.

Officers responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Lilking Court for a possible drowning at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Monday, July 8.

When officers arrived at the scene, a 2-year-old girl was being given CPR after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool. Police say residents of the home removed the toddler from the pool and performed CPR on her until they arrived.

The child transported to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries on Wednesday, July 10.

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.