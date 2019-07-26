Hopewell boy born with facial palsy undergoes final surgery to help correct smile

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A Hopewell boy is undergoing a final surgery to give him the smile of his dreams.

Jordan Keffer, 8, was born with facial palsy and has limited movement on the right side of his face.

One of the side effects of the muscle weakness is that when Jordan smiles, only the left side of his mouth curls upwards.

"I love it. You know, it's perfect to me. That's how he was born. That's how I've seen him all his life. So, it's going to be different," said Keffer, referring to the surgery that is going to treat the palsy.

Last June Jordan underwent a surgery to help fix his smile, and his family held fundraisers to help gather the money needed for his final one today.

Yesterday's fundraiser featured motorcycles and an antique car show -- two of Jordan's favorite things.