Chesterfield teen was racing prior to crash, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police charged a 17-year-old driver with racing and driving without a license in connection to an April crash that sent him and another driver to the hospital. The driver of a second car believed to be involved in the race was not hurt and continues to elude police.

“A Scion TC was traveling north on Courthouse Road [at 9 a.m. on April 18] when it lost control and crossed the median,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The Scion TC was then struck by a Chevrolet Malibu traveling south. Following the initial crash, a southbound Nissan Versa struck the Chevrolet Malibu. The drivers of the Scion TC and the Chevrolet Malibu were transported to area hospitals with serious to life-threatening injuries.”

The 17-year-old Scion driver was charged on Tuesday.

The driver of the second car involved in the race did not stop. That car was described as a small, white car with blue racing stripes.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Police continue to investigate this crash and seek the second racing vehicle. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Traffic Safety Unit at 804-748-1785 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

