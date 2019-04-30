Street racing believed to be blame for Chesterfield crash that injured 2

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield Police say they believe street racing was the blame for a Courthouse Road crash that seriously injured two people earlier this month.

The crash occurred on April 18, 2019, at about 9 a.m. in the 5500 block of Courthouse Road.

“In that crash, a Scion TC was traveling north on Courthouse Road when it lost control and crossed the median. The Scion TC was then struck by a Chevrolet Malibu traveling south. Following the initial crash, a southbound Nissan Versa struck the Chevrolet Malibu,” said a Chesterfield Police spokesperson.

The drivers of the Scion and the Chevrolet were transported to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation indicates that the driver of the Scion was racing another vehicle prior to the crash. That vehicle is described as a small, white vehicle with blue racing stripes.

Investigators say the vehicle did not stop at the scene of the crash.

Anyone with additional information about the vehicle or the crash is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Traffic Safety Unit at 804-748-1785 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

