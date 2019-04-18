× Chesterfield crash closes Courthouse Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A crash has closed southbound lanes of Courthouse Road, between Claridge Drive and Qualla Road, in Chesterfield, according to police and firefighters.

Details surrounding the Thursday morning crash have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Keep reading about the Cousins’ bakery on Richmond Biz Sense.

Listen to The Richmond Experience founder Samantha Kanipe on this episode of Eat It, Virginia!

