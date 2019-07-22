Mother of two shot and killed on porch while caught in crossfire of fight: ‘The violence needs to stop’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The family of a mother of two fatally shot on her porch after being caught in the crossfire of a gunfight says that his wife is dead because of senseless gun violence.

Renee Browder was shot to death on the back porch of her Culpepper Avenue home Sunday night in Petersburg after hearing a warning shot and men fighting near her backyard.

Her family says she faithfully showed up for her shifts at the Golden Skillet on East Washington, took care of two children and maintained a healthy marriage.

"The violence needs to stop because this one doesn't make sense to me and I don't understand it," her husband Tim Browder said.

"Over stupid stuff. Kids being dumb with guns. Violence doesn't solve anything, now my sister has been taken from me, an only daughter from my mother and a mom from her two kids," Brodwer's brother Charles Bish said.

Crime insider sources say an argument over money erupted between at least three men that Browder didn't even know

"Over what I've been told [ the fight] was over money and drugs...over 250 bucks and my sister loses her life," Browder said.

Another relative who was shot was released from the hospital Monday.

The investigation into Browder's killing is ongoing, and her husband vows it will do so until her killer is captured

"Whatever I do she's not going to come back, but I will make sure, I will do everything in my power to make sure justice is served," he said.