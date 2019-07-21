1 wounded in Petersburg shooting

Heat and Humidity: Feels-like temps over 100° Sunday

Posted 10:25 pm, July 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09PM, July 21, 2019

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting in Petersburg that sent a victim to the hospital Sunday night.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Culpepper Avenue -- a residential area off Washington Street east of the city --  just before 8:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers said that victim was transported to an area hospital. There was no word on their condition as of 10:15 p.m.

There was also no word on a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here. Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of this important local story.

