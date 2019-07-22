Dirt bike riders charged with attempting to kill Richmond Police officers

RICHMOND, Va. — Two dirt bike riders were charged with attempted capital murder after an incident involving Richmond Police.

“On Friday, July 19, officers received calls of vehicles being operated recklessly, including dirt bikes and four-wheel off-road vehicles,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “At approximately 10 p.m., officers attempted to stop two dirt bikes near the Mayo Bridge. Operators of the vehicles sped past officers, nearly striking the officers. Two riders were arrested at the scene.”

Wesley O. Cary, 20, of North Chesterfield, and Di-Jon A. Jones, 20, of Highland Springs, were charged with attempted capital murder and eluding law enforcement. Cary was also charged with possessing stolen goods.

“The Department reminds everyone that it is against state law to operate unregistered and/or off-road vehicles on a public roadway,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Anyone who observes these vehicles operating on a public roadway or recklessly is asked to call [Richmond Police].”

Two days before the incident with Richmond Police, CBS 6 News reported on a group of riders who snarled traffic in Richmond. Richmond Police said they received several calls regarding the group. It was not clear if the men charged in Friday’s incident were connected to the Wednesday event.