Students back in class as Chesterfield expands year-round school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Students at two Chesterfield schools are back in class Monday.
Both Bellwood and Falling Creek elementary schools are on a year-round schedule for the 2019-2020 school year.
Students at these schools arrived Monday morning, weeks before most other students in Chesterfield County who return to school either September 3 or 4.
Chesterfield hopes year-round schooling helps students retain what they’ve learned by reducing the length of summer breaks.
Instead of the longer summer break, students at these schools have four, nine-week sessions with three shorter breaks throughout the school year.
For Bellwood and Falling Creek students, their first three-week break is October 1 – 18.
Bellwood Elementary began a year-round calendar last school year. This is Falling Creek’s first year with a year-round school calendar.
