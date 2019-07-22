Heat and Humidity: Highs will be 95-100° Monday

Students back in class as Chesterfield expands year-round school

Posted 11:57 am, July 22, 2019, by

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Students at two Chesterfield schools are back in class Monday.

Both Bellwood and Falling Creek elementary schools are on a year-round schedule for the 2019-2020 school year.

Students at these schools arrived Monday morning, weeks before most other students in Chesterfield County who return to school either September 3 or 4.

Chesterfield hopes year-round schooling helps students retain what they’ve learned by reducing the length of summer breaks.

Instead of the longer summer break, students at these schools have four, nine-week sessions with three shorter breaks throughout the school year.

For Bellwood and Falling Creek students, their first three-week break is October 1 – 18.

Bellwood Elementary began a year-round calendar last school year. This is Falling Creek’s first year with a year-round school calendar.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!


Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.