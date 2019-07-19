× Richmond Police officer found not guilty of sex crime

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond Police officer has been found not guilty of misdemeanor sexual battery.

Officer Michael Bryson, 38, who has been with the department since July 2008, was acquitted during a trial Thursday in Richmond.

Bryson was accused of sexually abusing a victim against their will by force, threat, intimidation, or ruse during an incident on February 16, 2019.

Richmond Police say on March 16, 2019, the department received a complaint that initiated an Internal Affairs investigation into alleged misconduct involving Officer Bryson.

Bryson was indicted on May 6.

During the trial, Bryson was on leave without pay. CBS 6 has reached out to Richmond Police to find out if Bryson has been or will be reinstated.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.