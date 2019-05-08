Richmond Police officer indicted for sex crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch CBS 6 News at 5 and 6 for more details on this developing story

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond Police officer has been indicted by a Richmond grand jury for a sex crime.

Officer Michael Bryson, 38, has been charged with a misdemeanor count of sexual battery in connection to an incident on February 16, 2019.

Bryson is accused of sexually abusing the victim against their will by force, threat, intimidation, or ruse.

Richmond Police say on March 16, 2019, the department received a complaint that initiated an Internal Affairs investigation into alleged misconduct involving Officer Bryson.

“A thorough investigation was conducted. As a result of that investigation, the Department submitted the Investigation to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office for review," said a Richmond Police spokesperson. "As a result of their review, the investigation was presented to the grand jury who indicted Officer Bryson on one count of misdemeanor sexual battery."

Bryson, who has been with RPD since July 21, 2008, was indicted on Monday, May 6,

“Professional conduct and accountability are the basis of community trust of the Richmond Police Department. I am disappointed in the alleged actions of Officer Bryson, should they be found true during trial,” said Interim Chief William Smith. “I appreciate the work of the Richmond Commonwealth Attorney’s office in reviewing the investigation and pursuing the indictment.”

Bryson is currently on leave without pay.

This is a developing story. Anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.