🍋Stop by the CBS 6 stand today — and help Anthem LemonAid fight childhood cancer

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s very important to stay hydrated during the heat wave gripping Central Virginia. Get a refreshing, tart treat at one of the nearly 800 Anthem LemonAid stands around Central Virginia this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

WTVR CBS 6 is once again a proud sponsor of Anthem LemonAid. Be sure to stop by our booth outside the CBS 6 studios at 3301 W. Broad Street Friday until 6:30 p.m.

Also look for stands at area Chick Fil-A, Kroger, Sweet Frog and Walmart locations as well as area businesses, childcare centers and neighborhoods.

Come get your lemon-aid. We're mixing it up right now. Stop by our @cbs6 Anthem lemonaid stand. Your donation benefits pediatric cancer at local children's hospitals. We'll be in front of the station from 8:30 to 6:30. #RVA pic.twitter.com/qGV5xY0iHU — Reba Hollingsworth (@RebaCBS6) July 19, 2019

The signature event, which helps children fight cancer at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU (CHoR), has raised more than $1.5 million to fight pediatric cancer in Central Virginia since 2001.

“This summer, Richmond-area families, businesses and community organizations, can join together to make a big difference for local kids with cancer by setting up a lemonade stand the weekend of July 19-21,” Rachel Bruni, Executive Director, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Children’s Hospital Foundation, said.

Instead of buying lemonade from the stand, thirsty neighbors make a donation in exchange for the refreshing drink.

Along with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, other event sponsors include The Goddard School, Virginia Credit Union, RVA Primrose Schools, Call Federal Credit Union, Express Employment Professionals, CBS 6, Richmond Family Magazine, RichmondMom.com, Walmart, Kroger, Sweet Frog and Chick Fil-A. Great gratitude goes out to these partners who contribute to the success of Anthem LemonAid year after year.

To learn more about Anthem LemonAid, click here.