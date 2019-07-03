🍋Try these incredible Anthem LemonAid Restaurant Challenge creations to fight childhood cancer

Posted 5:52 pm, July 3, 2019, by
Anthem LemonAid

Anthem LemonAid

Our friends at select area restaurants and food retailers are donating a portion of the sales from the following lemon-inspired recipes later this month to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Visit one of these participating restaurants and breweries later this month month to help put a squeeze on childhood cancer:

Garden Grove Brewing Company
Gelati Celesti
Industrial Taphouse
Julep’s New Southern Cuisine
Southbund RVA
The Daily 

The Anthem LemonAid Restaurant Challenge is a contest that asks area restaurants and food retailers to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals by creating a lemon-inspired item for their menu and donating a portion of the item’s sales.

4 ways you can get involved:

      1. Register to host a stand at your business or home – It’s FREE and supplies are provided!
      2. Register to host an Online LemonAid Stand and make a donation.
      3. Support a local stand by purchasing a refreshing glass of lemonade.
      4. Visit these participating restaurants and breweries Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21:

 

 

Garden Grove Brewing Company

Garden Grove Brewing Company

Garden Grove Brewing Company

Recipe: Tri-Lemon Saison (Wheat based Saison made with apple, lemon verbena, lemongrass, hibiscus, lemon peel, raspberry, & cornflowers)

Location: 3445 W. Cary St. | Richmond, VA 23221
Website: https://gardengrovebrewing.com/

Gelati Celesti

Gelati Celesti

Gelati Celesti

Recipe: Lemon Custard Ice Cream

Locations:

  • Short Pump: 11805 W. Broad St. | Henrico, VA 23233
  • Bon Air: 3004 Stony Point Road | Richmond, VA 23235
  • West End: 8906 A West Broad St. | Richmond, VA 23294
  • Scott’s Addition: 1400 N. Boulevard | Richmond, VA 23230
  • Grove Avenue: 5808 Grove Avenue | Richmond, VA 23236

Website: https://www.gelatiicecream.com

Industrial Taphouse 

Industrial Taphouse

Industrial Taphouse 

Entrée: Lemon Chicken Pasta

Location: 10392 Leadbetter Road | Ashland, VA 23005
Website: https://industrialtaphouse.com

Julep's New Southern Cuisine 

Julep’s New Southern Cuisine

Julep’s New Southern Cuisine 

Recipe Items:

Drink: “Patio Weather” — Mint Iced Tea, Berto Sweet Vermouth, Homemade Lemon Syrup

Location: 420 East Grace Street | Richmond VA 23219
Website: http://juleps.net

Southbound RVA 

Southbound RVA

Southbound RVA 

Recipe: Peach Float with nitro lemonade, fresh mint, and peach sorbet.

Location: 1810 E. Main St. Richmond | VA 23223
Website: http://www.southboundrva.com

The Daily 

The Daily

The Daily 

Recipe: TBD

Locations: Carytown: 2934 W Cary Street | Richmond, VA 23221 Short Pump: 12201 West Broad Street | Short Pump, VA 23233

Website: https://thedailykitchenandbar.com//

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.