🍋Try these incredible Anthem LemonAid Restaurant Challenge creations to fight childhood cancer

Our friends at select area restaurants and food retailers are donating a portion of the sales from the following lemon-inspired recipes later this month to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
Visit one of these participating restaurants and breweries later this month month to help put a squeeze on childhood cancer:
The Anthem LemonAid Restaurant Challenge is a contest that asks area restaurants and food retailers to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals by creating a lemon-inspired item for their menu and donating a portion of the item’s sales.
4 ways you can get involved:
- Register to host a stand at your business or home – It’s FREE and supplies are provided!
- Register to host an Online LemonAid Stand and make a donation.
- Support a local stand by purchasing a refreshing glass of lemonade.
- Visit these participating restaurants and breweries Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21:
Garden Grove Brewing Company
Recipe: Tri-Lemon Saison (Wheat based Saison made with apple, lemon verbena, lemongrass, hibiscus, lemon peel, raspberry, & cornflowers)
Location: 3445 W. Cary St. | Richmond, VA 23221
Website: https://gardengrovebrewing.com/
Gelati Celesti
Recipe: Lemon Custard Ice Cream
Locations:
- Short Pump: 11805 W. Broad St. | Henrico, VA 23233
- Bon Air: 3004 Stony Point Road | Richmond, VA 23235
- West End: 8906 A West Broad St. | Richmond, VA 23294
- Scott’s Addition: 1400 N. Boulevard | Richmond, VA 23230
- Grove Avenue: 5808 Grove Avenue | Richmond, VA 23236
Website: https://www.gelatiicecream.com
Industrial Taphouse
Entrée: Lemon Chicken Pasta
Location: 10392 Leadbetter Road | Ashland, VA 23005
Website: https://industrialtaphouse.com
Julep’s New Southern Cuisine
Recipe Items:
Drink: “Patio Weather” — Mint Iced Tea, Berto Sweet Vermouth, Homemade Lemon Syrup
Location: 420 East Grace Street | Richmond VA 23219
Website: http://juleps.net
Southbound RVA
Recipe: Peach Float with nitro lemonade, fresh mint, and peach sorbet.
Location: 1810 E. Main St. Richmond | VA 23223
Website: http://www.southboundrva.com
The Daily
Recipe: TBD
Locations: Carytown: 2934 W Cary Street | Richmond, VA 23221 Short Pump: 12201 West Broad Street | Short Pump, VA 23233
Website: https://thedailykitchenandbar.com//