🍋Try these incredible Anthem LemonAid Restaurant Challenge creations to fight childhood cancer

Our friends at select area restaurants and food retailers are donating a portion of the sales from the following lemon-inspired recipes later this month to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Visit one of these participating restaurants and breweries later this month month to help put a squeeze on childhood cancer:

Garden Grove Brewing Company

Gelati Celesti

Industrial Taphouse

Julep’s New Southern Cuisine

Southbund RVA

The Daily

The Anthem LemonAid Restaurant Challenge is a contest that asks area restaurants and food retailers to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals by creating a lemon-inspired item for their menu and donating a portion of the item’s sales.

4 ways you can get involved:

Register to host a stand at your business or home – It’s FREE and supplies are provided! Register to host an Online LemonAid Stand and make a donation. Support a local stand by purchasing a refreshing glass of lemonade. Visit these participating restaurants and breweries Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21:

Garden Grove Brewing Company

Recipe: Tri-Lemon Saison (Wheat based Saison made with apple, lemon verbena, lemongrass, hibiscus, lemon peel, raspberry, & cornflowers)

Location: 3445 W. Cary St. | Richmond, VA 23221

Website: https://gardengrovebrewing.com/

Gelati Celesti

Recipe: Lemon Custard Ice Cream

Locations:

Short Pump: 11805 W. Broad St. | Henrico, VA 23233

Bon Air: 3004 Stony Point Road | Richmond, VA 23235

West End: 8906 A West Broad St. | Richmond, VA 23294

Scott’s Addition: 1400 N. Boulevard | Richmond, VA 23230

Grove Avenue: 5808 Grove Avenue | Richmond, VA 23236

Website: https://www.gelatiicecream.com

Industrial Taphouse

Entrée: Lemon Chicken Pasta

Location: 10392 Leadbetter Road | Ashland, VA 23005

Website: https://industrialtaphouse.com

Julep’s New Southern Cuisine

Recipe Items:

Drink: “Patio Weather” — Mint Iced Tea, Berto Sweet Vermouth, Homemade Lemon Syrup

Location: 420 East Grace Street | Richmond VA 23219

Website: http://juleps.net

Southbound RVA

Recipe: Peach Float with nitro lemonade, fresh mint, and peach sorbet.

Location: 1810 E. Main St. Richmond | VA 23223

Website: http://www.southboundrva.com

The Daily

Recipe: TBD

Locations: Carytown: 2934 W Cary Street | Richmond, VA 23221 Short Pump: 12201 West Broad Street | Short Pump, VA 23233

Website: https://thedailykitchenandbar.com//