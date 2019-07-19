Family mourns loss of 21-year-old killed in Richmond shooting: ‘You took my brother’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 21-year-old man killed in a double shooting in South Richmond Thursday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Larchmont Lane and Wythemar Street, near Midlothian Turnpike, for the report of a shooting at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found 21-year-old Aaron C. Moody suffering from a gunshot wound and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His brother says its trauma he will never be able to unsee.

"Front of his body, on his stomach with his head down,” said his brother, who did not want to be identified.

Now, family members say they are devastated and left wondering what happened to the young man also known as AC or Sosa.

“I'm looking and wondering… what happened?" asked his brother. "AC was a smart guy, AC was a chill guy, AC was a cool guy. Sosa ain't never disrespected nothing."

Moody was a former student of National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson who tweeted after hearing of Moody’s death Thursday night.

“I’m tired of losing former students to street violence. We have to do more for our young black youth,” Robinson tweeted. “#RIP Aaron. Good kid. He’ll be missed.”

Crime Insider sources say another man suffered a graze wound to the ear during the shooting. Those sources tell Jon Burkett that investigators are looking into whether Moody's death was due to self-defense.

It’s a deadly double shooting, that makes no sense to those who loved Moody, saying he had a bright future ahead of him.

"You took my brother. You took my brother from me, like one of my youngest. Somebody I looked up to as a young man. Not as a man. As a young man. That was going to be something,” said his brother. “Y'all can't keep on taking someone who was going to be something."

Detectives are investigating the shooting. No information about a suspect or motive has been released at this time.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.