Crime Insider: One dead in Richmond double shooting
Richmond, VA. — One man is dead and another is injured following a double shooting in Richmond Thursday evening.
The shooting took place around 8 p.m. on the 4000 block of Larchmont Lane in the city’s Southside, according to Crime Insider sources.
One man died on the scene while another suffered a wound to his ear., CI sources report.
No additional information was released about the victim, nor a possible suspect and shooting motive.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.