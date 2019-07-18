Heat and Humidity: Feels-like temps forecast above 110°

Crime Insider: One dead in Richmond double shooting

Posted 10:31 pm, July 18, 2019

Richmond, VA. — One man is dead and another is injured following a double shooting in Richmond Thursday evening.

The shooting took place around 8 p.m. on the 4000 block of Larchmont Lane in the city’s Southside, according to Crime Insider sources.

One man died on the scene while another suffered a wound to his ear., CI sources report.

No additional information was released about the victim, nor a possible suspect and shooting motive.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

 

