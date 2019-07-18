Henrico officer ‘doing well’ after falling ill following narcotics arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The Henrico police officer who fell ill following a narcotics arrest Wednesday evening has been released from the hospital.

The female officer was transporting an inmate when she began experiencing trouble breathing near Staples Mill Rd. and Dumbarton Rd. The officer reported a 'Mayday' situation and that she was having a medical emergency.

Multiple police and rescue personnel responded to the scene and the officer was transported to a local hospital.

Henrico police say the officer is “doing well and is resting comfortably at home.”

Police say two other officers were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure due to their involvement on the scene. They have since been released and are doing well, police said.

“Multiple officers, supervisors, and Command/Executive Staff were on-scene shortly after the call for help and maintained a presence at the hospital until all three members were medically cleared," said a police spokesperson. "There is no doubt the officers were in good hands and had a significant amount of support.”

Police emphasized that all officers were evaluated and there was no evidence of a narcotics exposure.