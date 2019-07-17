× Henrico Police: officer taken to hospital after falling ill following narcotics arrest

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A heavy police presence was seen in Henrico Wednesday after a Henrico Police officer reported a ‘Mayday’ situation while having trouble breathing while transporting an inmate.

The female officer hit the ‘Mayday’ button while transporting the inmate near Staples Mill Rd. and Dumbarton Rd. and reported that she was having a medical emergency.

Police say that a narcotics arrest had been made, so out of an abundance of caution, they called on Henrico fire’s hazmat unit to make sure the officer wasn’t exposed to something serious

The female officer was transported to a local hospital for observation.