Heat intensifies Friday into Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The high temperature on Wednesday hit 98° at Richmond International Airport. Heat index values, or how hot it feels when you combine the heat and humidity, broke 100° in many locations. A heat advisory was in effect for much of the area.

Temperatures were a few degrees lower Thursday afternoon, but the heat will intensify Friday into Saturday.

In addition to the blazing heat, it will continue to be muggy. Dew points will be in at least the lower 70s on Friday, and may reach the upper 70s on Saturday.

Friday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 90s to around 100°. A heat advisory is in effect for much of central and eastern Virginia. This is for heat index values of 105° or hotter.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for southeastern Virginia. The heat index there will hit or break 110°.

High temperatures on Saturday will be a degree or two hotter as it turns more humid. The combination of heat and humidity will push the heat index above 110° in some locations. An excessive heat warning will likely be issued for a larger portion of the state.

Here is a list of cooling centers across the area. It will be updated as more locations are added.

This dome of hot and muggy air will affect a large portion of the nation, including the northeastern United States.

Once again, never leave a human or animal inside a car without the air conditioning running. Interior car temperatures can easily break 120° very quickly when the outdoor temperature is 95°.

Car interior temperatures can exceed 140° when the outside temperature is 100°.

A change in the jet stream and a strong cold front will drop temperatures quite a bit early next week.

High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s.

