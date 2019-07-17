DMV releases license plate to celebrate UVA 2019 Men’s Basketball Championship

RICHMOND, Va. — If you are still celebrating the University of Virginia’s 2019 Men’s Basketball Championship, Virginia DMV has a special license plate just for you.

Virginia DMV teamed up with UVA to offer a special license plate featuring the 2019 national champion logo and it’s available now.

The special license plate costs $25.00 annually in addition to a registration fee. You can also personalize the plate with personalized characters for $10.00 annually in addition to a registration fee.

@hoops_uva & @VirginiaSports! We’re still celebrating the 2019 Men’s Basketball Championship win & have teamed up w/ UVA to offer a LE license plate featuring the 2019 national champ logo. It's sweet! Can you help us spread the word? Check it out: https://t.co/QElqyAVRrw. #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/Wf84Zr11PJ — VirginiaDMV (@VirginiaDMV) July 17, 2019

As a revenue-sharing plate, after the sale of the first 1,000 qualifying plates, $15.00 of the $25.00 fee is transferred to the University of Virginia to support scholarships for Virginia students.

“License plates are traveling billboards so this is a great way for fans to show their school spirit while supporting student scholarships,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “The limited-edition plates won’t be available forever, so fans are encouraged to get theirs soon.”

If you are interested in purchasing the plate, click here.