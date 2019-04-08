× UVA wins the national title 85-77 over Texas Tech

Minneapolis, MN. – Seeking their first basketball title in school history, and the first for any Division One program in the Commonwealth, the Virginia Cavaliers had to go to overtime to pull out their first national championship 85-77 over Texas Tech.

De’Andre Hunter had 27 points, including the tying basket in regulation and the go-ahead basket in overtime, to lead all scorers. Kyle Guy added 24 points and Ty Jerome 16.

Texas Tech was led by 17 points off the bench for Brandone Francis.

UVa made 11 three-pointers and shot 46% from the field against one of the best defenses in the country.

This was the 5th overtime game of this year’s NCAA tournament and the first in the final game since Kansas beat Memphis in 2008

The Cavaliers opened a 10 point lead in the first half, only to see the Red Raiders go on an 18-4 run. UVa answered with their own 11-4 run and closed out the half on a Ty Jerome 3 to lead 32-29 at the break.

This was the 40th anniversary of the last time two teams without a title game appearance had met to decide the championship. In 1979, Larry Bird (Indiana St.) and Magic Johnson (Michigan St.) met in the final with the Spartans prevailing.