Animal control warns people who leave dogs tied up in the heat: ‘We will be enforcing’

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) officers will be patrolling the city Wednesday making sure people aren’t leaving dogs tied up outside.

“The only good thing about this heat is we get to roll out our new Richmond tethering code,” the agency posted on Facebook, “Earlier this year, RACC wrote new language to prohibit tethering dogs in adverse weather… This update is very simple. The heat advisory issued today through Sunday allows us to prohibit dogs from being tethered in the City of Richmond.”

RACC asked if you see tethered dogs, please report it by calling 804-646-5573.

“RACC Officers can provide crates to help facilitate moving dogs inside if needed,” the agency continued. “Please be advised – we will be enforcing – bring your dogs inside today.”

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for much of the Piedmont and Tidewater for Wednesday, from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. The heat index will likely range from 103 to 107 degrees during this time.

