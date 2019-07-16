🔥It’s hot in Richmond and getting hotter🔥

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hot and humid weather continues all week with highs in the low to mid 90s through Thursday. Readings will then reach the upper 90s and potentially triple digits heading into the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 70s in most locations. There will be a few storms around the area both today and tomorrow. Storms will be a bit more numerous on Thursday, when a few more showers and storms may develop as a result of some extra upper level energy resulting from what is left of Barry at that point.

Barry continues to produce heavy rainfall. It has weakened to a low pressure system, with maximum sustained winds now at 15 mph. The storm is currently moving into Missouri. Additional details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

