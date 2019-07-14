Tracking heat and the remnants of Barry this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The heat and humidity aren't going anywhere anytime soon. Our normal high for this time of year is around 90°, but the entire week ahead will be above normal.

A cold front passing Sunday night will drop highs a couple of degrees for Monday.

The jet stream pattern will allow the heat to intensify by late in the week. Highs for Friday and Saturday will likely be in the 95° to 100° range. Computer models are indicating the potential for at least slightly cooler weather by the beginning or middle of next week.

What is left of Barry will track up into Missouri by late Monday. Some of this moisture will get pushed eastward. If it holds together, it will just increase the chances for some showers or storms in Virginia late Wednesday into Thursday.

